Carol Jean Estrada, died, July 4th, 2019. She was born on October 31st, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Carol, aka Ducks, was preceded in death by her son, Peter Estrada, and her late husband, Herbert Estrada, with whom she shared a remarkable 64 years of marriage.Together they enjoyed traveling the world, spending many years sailing, eventually dropping anchor in Annapolis 47 years ago where Ducks raised her family. Ducks took great joy in creating a family home that was open to anyone. She was a fabulous cook. She loved nature and gardening. She also enjoyed games and would hook anyone into a game of hearts or Skip-Bo. She had a loving and playful relationship with her three sisters, Barbra Mohan (deceased), Audrey Taylor, and Donna Cohn, all of Pennsylvania. Carol was a loving and cherished mother to eight children. Her children are Gina Mencarini,( Steven) Amy Knappen (Scott), Alice Estrada, Heidi Estrada, Gretchen Estrada, Holly Estrada (Robert Spore), Max Estrada, and her late son Peter Estrada. She had 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 on July 13th from 2-3 pm until the beginning of her Celebration of Life Service at 3 PM. The family requests donation to Annapolis Maritime Museum in lieu of flowers.

Carol Jean Estrada, died, July 4th, 2019. She was born on October 31st, 1933, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Carol, aka Ducks, was preceded in death by her son, Peter Estrada, and her late husband, Herbert Estrada, with whom she shared a remarkable 64 years of marriage.Together they enjoyed traveling the world, spending many years sailing, eventually dropping anchor in Annapolis 47 years ago where Ducks raised her family. Ducks took great joy in creating a family home that was open to anyone. She was a fabulous cook. She loved nature and gardening. She also enjoyed games and would hook anyone into a game of hearts or Skip-Bo. She had a loving and playful relationship with her three sisters, Barbra Mohan (deceased), Audrey Taylor, and Donna Cohn, all of Pennsylvania. Carol was a loving and cherished mother to eight children. Her children are Gina Mencarini,( Steven) Amy Knappen (Scott), Alice Estrada, Heidi Estrada, Gretchen Estrada, Holly Estrada (Robert Spore), Max Estrada, and her late son Peter Estrada. She had 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren. A memorial gathering will be held at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 on July 13th from 2-3 pm until the beginning of her Celebration of Life Service at 3 PM. The family requests donation to Annapolis Maritime Museum in lieu of flowers. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 7, 2019

