Carol Hastings
1954 - 2020
Carol Lynn (Urban) Hastings, 66, of Williamsport, MD, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD. Born March 10, 1954, in Baltimore City, MD, she was the daughter of the late Albert William Walter Urban and Florence Mary (Kinsey) Urban. Carol was a graduate of North East High School in Baltimore City. She retired from the Department of Natural Resources and was also formerly employed with the Washington County Health Department. Carol enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing card games, and casinos. She is survived by her children, James Hastings of Clear Spring, Jerry Shook, and Tina Smith, both of Hagerstown; 3 sisters, Cheryl Morris and Deborah Meekins, both of Baltimore City and Denise Stoner of Goodyear, AZ; 6 grandchildren, Colin Smith, Brittany Ramseur, Shaylyne Hastings, Adin Hastings, Preston Smith, and Alayna Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by 3 brothers, Ronald Lee Hepler, Albert Walter Urban, and William Hiram Urban. There will be no viewing or visitation. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.thompsonfhinc.com. Donald Edwin Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. is honored to serve the family.

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 23, 2020.
