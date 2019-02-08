Carol Marie Koch, 71, of Arnold passed away on February 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on January 28, 1948 to Roy and Alphield Lundquist in Floral Park, NY. Carol enjoyed working as a day care provider at home before working as a title processor. She enjoyed playing card games and doing jigsaw and crossword puzzles with her loving husband of 50 years, Allen H. Koch.Carol is survived by her husband, Allen H. Koch, her two daughters Andrea Koch (Elbie) of Reston, VA, and Sharon Singleton (Scott) of Severna Park, MD; her brother Roy Lundquist (Joan) of Commack, NY; and her sister Laura Smith (Barry) of Holbrook, NY; as well as many beloved dogs. She is predeceased by her parents Roy and Alphield Lundquist.A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1-3pm and 5-7pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the at https://action.lung.org or to Hospice of the Chesapeake at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com
