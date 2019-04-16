Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Kushner. View Sign

Carol Ann Kushner, of Severna Park, passed away on April 14, 2019 at the Hospice of the Chesapeake surrounded by her family. Carol was born on March 11, 1937 to the late John and Ann Armstrong. Carol is survived by her beloved husband of 61 years, Michael P. Kushner; her daughters Laura Kushner Holmes and Robin Kushner Nocar (David), her grandchildren, Andrew O'Brien, Shannon Traylor (O'Brien), Megan Schweitzer (Holmes), Jordan Nocar and Conner Nocar, and her great-grandchildren, Jack, Nora and Caroline Schweitzer. Carol was preceded in death by her daughter, Michelle Kushner O'Brien.Carol graduated from Munhall High School in 1955. It is there that she met her beloved husband. Carol and Mike were a strong team. Through Mike's employment with Westinghouse Corporation the family moved several times. It was up to Carol to make each new house a happy home.Nothing gave Carol more happiness than the arrival of her grandchildren. Gram's door was always open to her grandchildren and many happy hours were spent with them. When her oldest daughter, Michelle, became sick with cancer Carol went to Atlanta to take care of her daughter and grandchildren. Being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother was the most important thing in Carol's life.Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 PM- 8:00 PM at Barranco and Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, in Severna Park. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of the Fields Church, 1070 Cecil Avenue S., Millersville, MD 21108. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

