Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Larcher. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Alice Larcher, 81, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A resident of Annapolis for more than 50 years, Carol was born August 29, 1938 and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio – the daughter of the late Dolly and Raymond Pellman. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Psychology. Carol was fun-loving, devoted, and overwhelmingly positive, with an infectious laugh and a deep love for her family. She raised four sons and went on to become the adoring grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Carol was at her happiest when she was spending time talking and laughing with her family and friends. She loved holidays and family traditions such as playing chase the ace with her grandchildren. Carol enjoyed reading, and was an avid traveler, always planning her next trip to her favorite city -- New York. Carol was a volunteer all her life for many causes and organizations, including St. Mary's schools and parish, Anne Arundel Medical Center, and the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis. Through her love of conversation, giving advice, and helping those around her, Carol built an incredible 40-year career as a realtor with Sy Bishop and Long and Foster in downtown Annapolis. Carol was a fixture in the Annapolis real estate market, a town that she knew and loved. She was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her husband, Michael Sigward, and is pre-deceased by her former husband Richard John Larcher. She is survived by her four sons – Steven and Valinda Larcher of Murrieta, California; Jeff and Lisa Larcher of Gambrills, Maryland; Greg and Debbie Larcher of Millersville, Maryland; and Chris and Susan Larcher of Elkridge, Maryland. Carol is survived by 11 grandchildren – Lexi, Riley, Bethany, Megan, Bridget, Jerry, Joseph, John, Luke, Max, and Archie. In addition, Carol is survived by a niece, Susan Sigward of Los Angeles, CA; and nephews, Timothy Sigward of Mason, OH and Daniel Sigward of Boston, MA. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 16th between 6 pm and 9 pm at Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. A memorial mass will be offered for Carol on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:30 am at Saint John Neumann, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 and will followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carol's honor to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis.

Carol Alice Larcher, 81, of Annapolis, Maryland, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. A resident of Annapolis for more than 50 years, Carol was born August 29, 1938 and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio – the daughter of the late Dolly and Raymond Pellman. She graduated from the University of Cincinnati with a degree in Psychology. Carol was fun-loving, devoted, and overwhelmingly positive, with an infectious laugh and a deep love for her family. She raised four sons and went on to become the adoring grandmother of 11 grandchildren. Carol was at her happiest when she was spending time talking and laughing with her family and friends. She loved holidays and family traditions such as playing chase the ace with her grandchildren. Carol enjoyed reading, and was an avid traveler, always planning her next trip to her favorite city -- New York. Carol was a volunteer all her life for many causes and organizations, including St. Mary's schools and parish, Anne Arundel Medical Center, and the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis. Through her love of conversation, giving advice, and helping those around her, Carol built an incredible 40-year career as a realtor with Sy Bishop and Long and Foster in downtown Annapolis. Carol was a fixture in the Annapolis real estate market, a town that she knew and loved. She was an amazing sister, mother, grandmother, wife, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Carol is survived by her husband, Michael Sigward, and is pre-deceased by her former husband Richard John Larcher. She is survived by her four sons – Steven and Valinda Larcher of Murrieta, California; Jeff and Lisa Larcher of Gambrills, Maryland; Greg and Debbie Larcher of Millersville, Maryland; and Chris and Susan Larcher of Elkridge, Maryland. Carol is survived by 11 grandchildren – Lexi, Riley, Bethany, Megan, Bridget, Jerry, Joseph, John, Luke, Max, and Archie. In addition, Carol is survived by a niece, Susan Sigward of Los Angeles, CA; and nephews, Timothy Sigward of Mason, OH and Daniel Sigward of Boston, MA. A visitation is scheduled for Monday, March 16th between 6 pm and 9 pm at Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland 21401. A memorial mass will be offered for Carol on Tuesday, March 17th at 10:30 am at Saint John Neumann, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, Maryland 21401 and will followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Carol's honor to the Boys and Girls Club of Annapolis. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close