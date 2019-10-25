Carol MacDonald, 95, a resident of Arnold, passed away October 22, 2019, surrounded by her family. Carol was born to Joseph and Hilda Cefalo on October 19, 1924, in Somerville, MA. She moved to the Annapolis area in 1946 and married Ralph MacDonald. Carol worked for many years for the YWCA of Anne Arundel County. Her interests included reading, traveling and family. Carol was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Ralph MacDonald, in 2001. Carol is survived by her daughter, Jorie Blanchfield (John) of Mooresville, NC; daughter, Carol Lynn MacDonald (Richard) of Annapolis; son, Joseph MacDonald (Kathleen) of Arnold; daughter, Elizabeth MacDonald (Lincoln) of Arnold; granddaughter, Kimberly Barretta (Greg); grandson, Kevin Blanchfield and her great-grandson, Matteo Blanchfield. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:00 pm at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. The burial will be held following the funeral service, at Maryland Veterans Cemetery Crownsville, 1122 Sunrise Beach Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. Memorial contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Online condolences may be made at:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 25, 2019