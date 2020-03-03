Carol Marie Cave, 83, of Davidsonville, MD died at home on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Born on August 24, 1936 in Washington, DC, Carol is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Hubert "Sonny" Cave Jr.; daughters, Diane Cave, Jean Teetsell (Dale) and Nancy Basham; grandson Michael Staples Jr. (Katy); granddaughter Raquel Cave; great-granddaughter Kinlee Staples; and, her beloved nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Hubert "Butch" Cave, III, and her sisters Ardith Ritter, Elaine Walker and Elizabeth Raley. Growing up in Washington, DC Carol attended Western High School and was active in the Palisades Community Center. She was a 44-year resident of Anne Arundel County and retired from the District Court of Maryland. Carol will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who loved spending time with her family and as an avid fan of the Washington Nationals and Washington Redskins. Family and friends may call at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Thursday, March 5 from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Friday, March 6 at 10:30 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 826 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD.

