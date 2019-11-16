Carol was born April 1944 in Canova, SD to Gladys and Ray Shaw, brothers Dennis and Gail. Her parents ran the local general store where she ate lots of candy, to her delight! At U. of South Dakota, Carol received a master's in business education. She taught bookkeeping, shorthand and typing in Klamath Falls OR, Three Forks MT, and Willow Creek MT. In Three Forks she raised her daughters and co-owned a clothing store while doing accounting and office management at a radio station, compounding pharmacy and city planning department. Carol used her legendary sewing skills making clothing to sell at her store and outfits for her daughters for prom, homecoming, weddings and Halloween. In recent years she made beautiful quilts for friends and family. After leaving MT she lived in South Dakota caring for her mom and Phoenix working for the Phoenix Symphony. Moving to Annapolis in 2013 her employment included the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Annapolis Harbor Master. Carol enjoyed volunteering at Maryland Hall, Ford's Theatre, Mount Vernon and the National Cherry Blossom Festival. Carol was "the nicest person you ever knew". Daily going out of her way to find gifts, send cards or do something nice for others. Carol lived a full life, travelling with friends and family across the US, Brazil, Australia, Ireland, Mexico and Caribbean islands. Carol died September 23, 2019 in Annapolis and is survived by daughters Lori, Teri, Heidi, Judi; four grandchildren; her little dog Indy and many friends. Private memorials will be held in MT and SD. Donations requested for Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, Wellness House of Annapolis. [Full memorial: https://www.forevermissed.com/carol-gwen-shaw]
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 16, 2019