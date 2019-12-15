Carol Ann Sisas, 77, of Annapolis, beloved wife of 58 years to Dick Sisas, peacefully left us the morning of December 10, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Frank and Fannie Stenta (Gioe). She graduated from New Utrecht High School. Shortly thereafter she met her husband and got married and started a family. Carol was pre-deceased by her eldest daughter Dawn. She will be remembered by her sons, Rick, Danny, David, his wife "Bobbi", daughter Dianna, and sister Diane Rinaldi of Staten Island , New York. Her two oldest children spent the majority of their childhood growing up in Holtsville, NY until the family of 7 moved to Lothian, Maryland in 1978, due to her husband's job relocating. Carol's number one concern was her family. With her can-do-it attitude she was able to tackle any task at hand, and rarely said No! From in home dinner parties with her husband and friends, to being an active voice of PTA meetings, and attending her children's activities in and out of school, which included dance and chorus recitals, horse shows, football and lacrosse and graduations, she was there when her family needed her support. Her presence was wide spread and always welcomed. She truly wanted the best for all those she touched. While her youngest child was in high school she secured a job as a purchasing agent for the United States National Arboretum, a position that she took pride in and held for 14 years. The people and the beauty of the Arboretum brought her great joy and peace. A service for the celebration of her life will be held at Lasting Tributes located at 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, on Saturday, December 21, 2019 between 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm.

