Carol Tyler Baker died on November 7, 2019. at home in Atlantis, FL after a long and courageous battle with ovarian cancer. She was born on June 2, 1939 in Baltimore, MD to Mary Steedman Tyler and George Severn Tyler. Married on January 27, 1959 to Charles (Bud) Baker. She is survived by her son Charles (Ceb) Baker III, granddaughter Susana Baker, grandson Chaz Baker and daughter-in-law Ana Wallace Baker. She was predecessed by her daughter Suzanne Baker, mother Mary Tyler, father George Tyler and her brother George Tyler Jr. Carol attended Southern Seminary in Buena Vista, VA, finished her undergraduate work at Towson State and earned a Masters Degree in education from Loyola of the East, Baltimore, MD. While living in Severna Park MD Carol was a teacher at Millersville elementary and later at Jacobsville elementary.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019