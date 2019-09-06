Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol V. McGee. View Sign Service Information Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home Inc 901 N Main St Chelsea , MI 48118 (734)-475-1444 Graveside service 11:00 AM St. Joseph Cemetery Dexter , MI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol V. McGee, age 78, passed away quietly in the arms of her loving family on August 30, 2019. The youngest of three children of Frank Earl VanOlinda and Effie Matheson VanOlinda, she was born on June 27, 1941 in Providence, Rhode Island and was raised in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, where she was the high school valedictorian. She received a full scholarship to Pembroke College in Brown University, graduating in 1963 with a degree in Anthropology. Carol is survived by her husband of 54 years, Robert McGee, daughter, Jennifer, and son-in law, Jase MacLeod of Dexter, son, James, and daughter-in-law, Cynthia McGee of Dunwoody, GA, and six grandchildren Amanda MacLeod, Brenna MacLeod, Duncan MacLeod, Gray McGee, Kate McGee and Brady McGee; and sister, Elizabeth VanOlinda, of Westford, MA. She was preceded in death by her brother, David VanOlinda. A career Navy Officer's wife, she moved frequently but made new life-long friends wherever she went. She was a stay at home mom, an instructional aid, an English Language Arts Assistant, and an Executive Assistant to a real estate firm Vice President. She loved soccer, playing for 10 years in an adult women's league. She was also a Girl Scout leader, a skilled and avid quilter and crafter, and she loved to go antiquing with her daughter and friends. She was and is still a beautiful light in our lives Donations in her memory may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation ( https://www.rheumresearch.org/donate ) in lieu of flowers. A graveside service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Joseph Cemetery, Dexter, MI. Funeral Arrangements are being made by Staffan-Mitchell Funeral Home, Chelsea, MI Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

