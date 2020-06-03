Carol Elizabeth Windsor passed suddenly on May 24, 2020. Carol was born July 27, 1945 to the late Clarence and Irene Davis. She is survived by her children Jeffrey Windsor (Kerri), Kimberly Windsor and Joel Windsor (Megan), her grandchildren, Katelyn Windsor, Gabriella Windsor and Nathan Windsor. She is also survived by her brothers, James (Nancy) and Charles (Debbie) Davis and sisters Diane (Donald) Ridenour and Janet (Larry) Phillips and her ex-husband, James Windsor. Carol was of the Catholic faith and was active in her church when she was younger. She worked at Kennedy Krieger Hospital for more than 25 years and finished her career as a medical transcriptionist for several area hospitals. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are by Simplicity Cremation and Funeral Services. Interment will be private.



