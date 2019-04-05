Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Youmans. View Sign

Carol Waller Youmans, age 79, of Annapolis MD. passed away March 27, 2019. She was born January 24, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to the late Fletcher Charles and Eleanor Taylor

Carol Waller Youmans, age 79, of Annapolis MD. passed away March 27, 2019. She was born January 24, 1940 in Akron, Ohio to the late Fletcher Charles and Eleanor Taylor Waller.Ca rol graduated from Fox Lane High School in Bedford, NY., and earned a B.A. in English from Bryn Mawr College in 1961. She married William A. Dorsey III and moved to Glenn Dale, Md. Carol taught English and supported theatre productions at the St. Anselm's Abby School in Washington D.C. She studied art, sang with the Lanham Chorale, and earned her pilot's license. She moved to Annapolis in 1978 and became active in the theatre and arts community. She served as director, set-designer, educator, and multi-term president of the local community theatre Colonial Players. At Colonial Players she was the first to direct racially integrated productions. In 1979 Carol married John (Jack) Youmans after he posted his proposal on the billboard on the Annapolis City Dock. Jack passed away in 2014. As a member of the Board of the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation 2004-2006 Carol led reconciliation circles to help heal racial division in the city of Annapolis. For over twenty years, she worked as manager of Free State Press in Annapolis. After retirement she traveled, painted, and mentored many young artists reviving the Promising Playwrights Contest and the One Act Play Festival at Colonial Players. She was a creative force for good and will be missed by many.Ca rol is survived by her brother Fletcher C. Waller of Mercer Island, Wash., her sister Adrien Waller Helm of Athens Ga. and Barton, Vt., her son William A. Dorsey IV and his wife, Lisa, of Port Republic, Md. and her daughter Alice Taylor Dorsey O'Donnell and her husband, Paul, of Severna Park, Md. She leaves five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.A celebration of Carol's life is planned for later in May. Gifts may be made in Carol's honor to the Colonial Players Scholarship Program. Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close