Councill, Carole Ann, devoted mother of William B. Councill, III and Denise L. Levy, dear stepdaughter of the late Catherine Meyers, dear sister of Robert N. Meyers, loving grandmother of Morgan Johnson, Taylor Councill, Austin Councill, Zachary Levy, Jacob Levy and Sarah Levy, loving great-grandmother of Conner Councill and Amelia Johnson. Also survived by many relatives and friends.Carole was born in Maryland on December 13, 1941 to Elmer and Anna Meyers and died in the Hospice of the Chesapeake on February 4, 2019. She was a resident of Anne Arundel County her adult life living in Brooklyn Park and Glen Burnie, she was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Brooklyn Park and Townsend Avenue Baptist Church. She enjoyed watching the Ravens and Orioles and loved spending time with her grandchildren.Relatives and Friends are invited to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Friday 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment Cedar Hill Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole Councill.
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019