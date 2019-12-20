The Capital Gazette

Carole Elizabeth Sullivan

Service Information
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-263-4422
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD 21401
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church
5319 Ocean Gateway
Queenstown, MD
Obituary
Carole Elizabeth Sullivan, aged 77, passed away on December 15, 2019. Visitation will be held on Sunday December 22, from 3pm to 6pm at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St. in Annapolis, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 am on December 23 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 5319 Ocean Gateway in Queenstown, MD. Interment will be immediately following in the adjoining cemetery. For complete obituary and an online guest book please visit:
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 20, 2019
Annapolis, MD   (410) 263-4422
