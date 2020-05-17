Annapolis resident Carole Ruth (Wilson) McMorrow, passed peacefully in her home on May 11, 2020. She was born in Washington, D.C. on October 9, 1934, the third child of Esther Madeline (Mack) Wilson and Harold Wilson. In 1956, she married Robert Gilmore McMorrow, who predeceased her in 2019. Carole had a true gusto for life, a strong Christian faith, beautiful friendships, a complete passion for scuba diving, and a gift for the gab. She delivered Meals on Wheels for over 35 years, and donations in lieu of flowers would be accepted with gratitude. Carole is survived by her five children, Robert Jr., Roger, Ronald, Raymond, and Janice McMorrow and four grandchildren Ronald and Katherine McMorrow and Chloe and Nathaniel Sinn. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



