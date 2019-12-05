Carole Sue Kosisky of Bowie, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center, Crofton, Maryland. Carole is the daughter of the late Horace E. and Gladys M. Noxon; mother of Heidi Arthur Tayman and her husband John, Bambi Arthur Jensen and Roxanne Surprenant Smith and her husband Mark; sister of the late Nancy Bruehl and Craig Noxon; grandmother of Andrew S. Tayman and his wife Trish, John A. Barney and the late Brian A. Tayman; great-grandmother of Alexander Tayman, Wyatt Barney and Zachary Tayman. A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 pm on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Carole's Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fisher House. www.fisherhouse.org
Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019