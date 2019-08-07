Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolee Lippols. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolee Lippols, (Carolee Ford, Carolee Mayhew) 79, of Crownsville on Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born and raised in Annapolis, her family history goes back to include the Calvert family of Maryland, original settlers and founding family of Maryland, Baltimore, Annapolis and several local counties and cities. Born on Cornhill Street on April 24, 1940 to Harry Cornelius Ford and Helene Vivian Thompson, she spent most of her childhood in Eastport and became quite a local historian. Preceding her in death was her sister Audrey Rigdon and twin brothers Harry Ford and John Ford. Her maternal grandparents are buried in the Naval Academy Cemetery. Carolee was a devoted mother to five children; Cherylee Barnes of Crofton, Terri Ann Boldyga (Ralph) of North Beach, Michael Mayhew (Jennifer) of Crownsville, Robert Mayhew (Jennifer) and Anna Drury of Annapolis. Shes also survived by grandchildren; Mandy Landon, William R Barnes II, Michael K. Mayhew II, Anina Mayhew, Christopher K Williams, Jason R. Mayhew, Justyn A Drury, Brandon S. Boldyga, and several great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews whom she adored. Carolee owned and operated a successful cleaning service for over 40 years turning many clients into lifelong friends with her kind spirit and warm personality. The funeral service will be held at John Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street on Friday, August 9th at 11:00am, with a repast immediately following. Visitation is Thursday, August 8th from 6-8pm and at 10am -11am Friday, August 9, preceding the service. All are welcome to attend.

