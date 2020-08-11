1/1
Carolee "Queen" Nutter
Carolee "Queen" Nutter, 70, peacefully passed away, Monday, August 3, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Horace Nutter. Their two children Veronica "Nutter" Makel and Janene "Nutter" Gray. Seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren, three brothers and one sister. She was also preceded in death by her father Walter Gilbert Queen Sr, her mother Olivia Iona Queen, her sister Jacqueline Queen, and her brother Edward Queen. Funeral Services will be held at WM Reese & Sons Mortuary (1922 Forest Dr. Annapolis, MD, 21401) on August 14, 2020. Viewing from 9AM-11AM, services following after.

Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 11, 2020.
1 entry
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of William Reese & Sons Mortuary
