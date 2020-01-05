Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolin Head. View Sign Service Information John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 (410)-263-4422 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST Annapolis , MD 21401 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Calvary UMC 301 Rowe Blvd Annapolis , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On December 29, 2019, Carolin B. Head, 79, of Annapolis, MD. Born on September 30, 1940 in Rochester, PA to the late Chaplain Charles D. Beatty, USN (Ret.) and Caroline Riefle Beatty, Carolin grew up in a Navy family and graduated from high school in Hutchison, Kansas. In 1961, she obtained her B.A. in English from Duke University, where she was a member of the Delta Delta Delta sorority. She married her beloved husband Nelson M. Head, Jr. (deceased) in 1963, and together they raised their two children in Rockville, MD, where she volunteered in many capacities at Millian Memorial United Methodist Church, obtained her Master's degree from George Washington University, and worked as a public policy analyst and legislative aide. Carolin was a gifted quilter who created many beautiful quilts and enjoyed being a part of the Annapolis Quilt Guild; she also had a beautiful voice and sang soprano for several years with the Annapolis Encore Chorale. She is survived by her loving children, Catherine ("Katie") Bellinger of Phoenix, MD and Charles ("Andy") Head and his wife, Angela of Chicago, IL; her five grandchildren, Jake, Hannah and Drew Bellinger, and Carlyle and Sheridan Head; her two sisters, Ann Beatty Welch and her husband Bill of Tucson, AZ and Capt. Florence E. Beatty, USN (Ret.) of Pensacola, FL; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Capt. Thomas A. Head, USN (Ret.) and his wife, Legaré Head and her niece Caroline T. Knox, all of North Carolina; and many cousins and devoted friends. The family will receive visitors at John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. in Calvary UMC, 301 Rowe Blvd., Annapolis, MD, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Carolin's memory to Encore Creativity for Older Adults, 147 Old Solomons Island Road, Suite 211, Annapolis, MD 21401-0910, the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227 (

