Guest Book View Sign Service Information Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park 495 Ritchie Highway Severna Park , MD 21146 (410)-647-2400 Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline D. "Sue" Heathcote, 97, a 53-year resident of Anne Arundel County MD, passed away peacefully in the early morning of 9 May.Sue was born in Crisfield, MD, where she grew up as the youngest daughter of a local crab business owner. She graduated from Crisfield High and then moved to Washington, D.C., where she graduated from The Washington School for Secretaries. Sue worked for Warner Brothers and the War Department. She met the love of her life, Carroll "Stuffy" Heathcote, and they were married for over 60 years. Sue enjoyed being a mother, homemaker, and a part-time typist and transcriber for the U.S. Joint Publication Research Service. Sue and Stuffy spent their later years enjoying their grandchildren and great grandchildren, and traveling extensively, including snow-birding to their condo in Sanibel Island, Florida during the winters. Sue is survived by her daughter Kathi H. Malechek (David); son James D. Heathcote (Trish); granddaughter, Jennifer Swain (Ben); grandson, Alex Heathcote (Kara); granddaughter, Jamie Heathcote; and Niece, Dr. Anne Bowen. Sue was predeceased by her sister, Virginia; husband, Stuffy; granddaughter, Amy Humphreys (Mark); and nephew, Mike Bowen. After Stuffy passed away in October, 2011, Sue was supported by three wonderful in-home caregivers: Lolita Anderson, Kerin White-Moody, and Darlene White-Singer.A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, 16 May from 5-8 pm at Barranco & Sons, 495 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park, MD 21146. A brief service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, 17 May, at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 or the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be made at

Caroline D. "Sue" Heathcote, 97, a 53-year resident of Anne Arundel County MD, passed away peacefully in the early morning of 9 May.Sue was born in Crisfield, MD, where she grew up as the youngest daughter of a local crab business owner. She graduated from Crisfield High and then moved to Washington, D.C., where she graduated from The Washington School for Secretaries. Sue worked for Warner Brothers and the War Department. She met the love of her life, Carroll "Stuffy" Heathcote, and they were married for over 60 years. Sue enjoyed being a mother, homemaker, and a part-time typist and transcriber for the U.S. Joint Publication Research Service. Sue and Stuffy spent their later years enjoying their grandchildren and great grandchildren, and traveling extensively, including snow-birding to their condo in Sanibel Island, Florida during the winters. Sue is survived by her daughter Kathi H. Malechek (David); son James D. Heathcote (Trish); granddaughter, Jennifer Swain (Ben); grandson, Alex Heathcote (Kara); granddaughter, Jamie Heathcote; and Niece, Dr. Anne Bowen. Sue was predeceased by her sister, Virginia; husband, Stuffy; granddaughter, Amy Humphreys (Mark); and nephew, Mike Bowen. After Stuffy passed away in October, 2011, Sue was supported by three wonderful in-home caregivers: Lolita Anderson, Kerin White-Moody, and Darlene White-Singer.A memorial gathering will be held on Thursday, 16 May from 5-8 pm at Barranco & Sons, 495 Ritchie Hwy in Severna Park, MD 21146. A brief service will be held at 11:30 am on Friday, 17 May, at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of the Chesapeake Foundation, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 or the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, 1815 Bay Ridge Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on May 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close