Caroline E. Canada of Bowie, MD, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. She was 66 years old. Born in Easton, MD on February 9, 1952, Ms. Canada was the daughter of the late Robert H. Knotts, Sr. and Ruth Catherine Crelly Knotts. She worked for over thirty years at Jerry's Seafood in Seabrook, Bowie, and Annapolis. She was vivacious and loved vacationing in the islands and Florida (wherever there was sand, sun and water), animals, line dancing, clothes, and jewelry. But most of all, she loved her family and grandchildren.Ms. Canada is survived by one son, Brian Canada of North Beach, MD and his fiancé, Marsha Carter, and their three children, Andrew, Alexis, and Braelyn; one brother, Robert H. Knotts, Jr. (Gloria) of Queenstown, MD; her fiancé, Earl Johnson of Bowie; two nephews, Robert H. Knotts III of Queenstown, MD and Shane Crelly of Hughesville, MD; two nieces, Amanda Stokes of Stevensville, MD and Kathy Simonson of Mechanicsville, MD; and her many pets.A Celebration of Life will be announced in the future. If friends wish to send memorial donations in memory of Caroline, the family suggests sending them to Alley Cats Rescue, P.O. Box 585, Mount Ranier, MD 20712 (www.saveacat.org/donate.html) or to Saving Future Feral cats (donate online at https://savingfutureferalcats.org). To offer online condolences and tributes, please visit www.moorefuneralhomepa.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019