Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 (410)-360-1770 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Stallings Funeral Home Pa 3111 Mountain Road Pasadena , MD 21122 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM Jenkins Memorial Church 133 Riviera Dr Pasadena , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Ann Douglas, 71, a ten year resident of Seaford, DE and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on November 9, 2019. Mrs. Douglas was born on January 4, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late Rev. George H. and Anna C. (Mary) Flynn. Carolyn was raised in Riviera Beach in Pasadena, MD where she lived until 1969, when she moved to Florida for five years before returning to Pasadena. She moved to Seaford, Delaware in 2009. Mrs. Douglas was a member of Compassionate Shepherd Ministries in Laurel, DE and Jenkins Memorial Church in Riviera Beach. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at various hospitals and as a home health care nurse. She was also the secretary for Centenary United Methodist Church in Laurel, DE for four years. In addition to being very involved with the church, Mrs. Douglas volunteered for Strengthening Families for the Department of Corrections. She was a Girl Scout leader. Mrs. Douglas also enjoyed crocheting, animals, traveling, writing, needlepoint and cross stitch. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert E. Douglas, Jr.; sons, Christopher of Glen Burnie and Benjamin of Nashville, TN; daughters, Tracey Ewald and Vanessa Volker, both of Pasadena; and sisters, Joyce Flynn of Pasadena, Georgia Cox of Crownsville, and Patti Koehnlein of Pasadena. Friends may visit on Wednesday, November 13 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122.

Carolyn Ann Douglas, 71, a ten year resident of Seaford, DE and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on November 9, 2019. Mrs. Douglas was born on January 4, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late Rev. George H. and Anna C. (Mary) Flynn. Carolyn was raised in Riviera Beach in Pasadena, MD where she lived until 1969, when she moved to Florida for five years before returning to Pasadena. She moved to Seaford, Delaware in 2009. Mrs. Douglas was a member of Compassionate Shepherd Ministries in Laurel, DE and Jenkins Memorial Church in Riviera Beach. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at various hospitals and as a home health care nurse. She was also the secretary for Centenary United Methodist Church in Laurel, DE for four years. In addition to being very involved with the church, Mrs. Douglas volunteered for Strengthening Families for the Department of Corrections. She was a Girl Scout leader. Mrs. Douglas also enjoyed crocheting, animals, traveling, writing, needlepoint and cross stitch. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert E. Douglas, Jr.; sons, Christopher of Glen Burnie and Benjamin of Nashville, TN; daughters, Tracey Ewald and Vanessa Volker, both of Pasadena; and sisters, Joyce Flynn of Pasadena, Georgia Cox of Crownsville, and Patti Koehnlein of Pasadena. Friends may visit on Wednesday, November 13 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122. Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close