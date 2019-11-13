Carolyn Ann Douglas, 71, a ten year resident of Seaford, DE and formerly of Pasadena, MD, died on November 9, 2019. Mrs. Douglas was born on January 4, 1948 in Baltimore, MD to the late Rev. George H. and Anna C. (Mary) Flynn. Carolyn was raised in Riviera Beach in Pasadena, MD where she lived until 1969, when she moved to Florida for five years before returning to Pasadena. She moved to Seaford, Delaware in 2009. Mrs. Douglas was a member of Compassionate Shepherd Ministries in Laurel, DE and Jenkins Memorial Church in Riviera Beach. She worked as a Registered Nurse for over 30 years at various hospitals and as a home health care nurse. She was also the secretary for Centenary United Methodist Church in Laurel, DE for four years. In addition to being very involved with the church, Mrs. Douglas volunteered for Strengthening Families for the Department of Corrections. She was a Girl Scout leader. Mrs. Douglas also enjoyed crocheting, animals, traveling, writing, needlepoint and cross stitch. She is survived by her husband, Rev. Robert E. Douglas, Jr.; sons, Christopher of Glen Burnie and Benjamin of Nashville, TN; daughters, Tracey Ewald and Vanessa Volker, both of Pasadena; and sisters, Joyce Flynn of Pasadena, Georgia Cox of Crownsville, and Patti Koehnlein of Pasadena. Friends may visit on Wednesday, November 13 from 3-5 and 7-9 p.m. at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Rd., Pasadena, MD 21122. Funeral services will take place on Thursday, November 14 at 10:00 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior at Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment at Meadowridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jenkins Memorial Church, 133 Riviera Dr., Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 13, 2019