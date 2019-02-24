Carolyn Alice Cox passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at the age of 93. Carolyn will be lovingly remembered and cherished by her two sons, Bryan Pallett of Pasadena, MD and Stephen Pallett (and wife Jean Pallett) of Severna Park, her brother Roger Emblidge (and wife June Emblidge) of Honeoye Falls, New York, all her grandchildren (Cindy, Heather, Nick, Mark, Teddy, Evan, Ryan, Jessica, Edward, Marie, and Luke), and at last count her 16 great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her third son Kevin Pallett and her husband Murray Cox. Carolyn was born April 18, 1925 to the late Norman and Mildred Emblidge. She met Murray later in life. They lived on a quiet cove in Cape St. Claire, MD where the children, grandchildren, and great- grandchildren learned the meaning of love, family, and friendship. Carolyn worked at Farmers National Bank in Severna Park as a teller and later volunteered for many years at Partners in Care of Pasadena, Maryland where she made friendships she cherished all her life. When she wasn't hosting a dinner party or hand-and-foot card luncheons, she enjoyed her bowling league and the Guild for life lectures and trips. Family and friends may visit on Saturday March 2nd from 2 to 4 pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD 21146. A memorial ceremony will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Partners in Care, 8151 C Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019