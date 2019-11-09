Carolyn Fultz

Service Information
Stallings Funeral Home Pa
3111 Mountain Road
Pasadena, MD
21122
(410)-360-1770
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
109 Duke of Gloucester Street
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Obituary
On October 19, 2019, Carolyn Adell Fultz, beloved wife of William Bryan Fultz (deceased), mother of Michael William Fultz and his wife Christine (Bonfoey) Fultz, loving grandmother of Holly Cross and Bryan Fultz and wife, Melissa (Hayden) Fultz, great grandmother of Clay Cross, Tate Kesner, Hayden Kesner, and Bella Fultz. A Memorial Service will be held on November 16, 2019 at 9AM, St. Mary's Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, Maryland at 9 AM on November 16, 2019. For online condolences, visit stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 9, 2019
