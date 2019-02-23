Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Graefe. View Sign

Carolyn Ann Graefe, 82, a resident of Glen Burnie for 60 years and formerly of Baltimore passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Mrs. Graefe was born September 14, 1936 in Baltimore, MD to the late Clarence and Lydia Eisman. She graduated from Glen Burnie High School. She was a homemaker who loved to bake, crochet and watch old Western movies. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Graefe is preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Graefe, Jr. She is survived by her son John Graefe, III and his wife Sharon of Glen Burnie, daughter Barbara Dalziel and her husband Robert of Stevensville, grandchildren Robert Dalziel, III and his wife Toni, Marilyn Dalziel, JD Graefe, IV and his wife Amanda, Trisha Graefe and fiance Ross, Christina Faircloth and her husband Tim, Angela Gahres and her husband Chris, great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jacob, Nick, Logan, Camryn, Landon, Jack and Rylee. Friends may call Monday, February 25th from 3-5 pm and 7-9 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122 where services will be held Tuesday, February 26th at 11:00 am. Interment at Glen Haven Memorial Park.


