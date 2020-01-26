Carolyn Hardy Hoyt was born at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C. and as part of an Army family grew up in many parts of the United States. In 1946 she married Robert M. Hoyt and for the next twenty years was involved in raising a family while helping her husband in the family business. When the children were grown she was licensed as a certified public accountant in Washington D.C. and became only the third woman to obtain a Delaware CPA certificate. In 1960 she and her husband founded their own CPA firm in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. She managed the accounting staff and the operation of the firm while her husband managed the audit function and took care of business development. After retirement they moved from Delaware to Annapolis in 1995 and became residents of Ginger Cove in 1998. Carolyn is survived by her husband of 73 years, by her son Robert of Edgewater and daughter Cheryl of Annapolis, and by three grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Services are private. Please leave a condolence for the family in the online guest book at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020