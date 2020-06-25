Carolyn Martel

Carolyn E. Martel, born May 12, 1947, passed away on June 6, 2020 in Bowie, MD. She is survived by her husband Andre (Andy); two children, Renee Waters and her husband Mike of Sykesville, and Chad Martel and his wife Melissa of Crofton and son-in-law Sean Pavlish of Laurel; five grandchildren, Matthew Tripp and wife Genevieve of Eldersburg, Jacob Tripp and wife Brenna of Raleigh, NC, Brendan Tripp and fiancée Michelle Stoker of Silver Spring, Katelyn Hester and husband Austin of Bunnlevel, NC, and Jordan Tripp of Sykesville; and two great-grandchildren, Landon and Macklin Tripp of Eldersburg. She was pre-deceased by her daughter Tina Lynn Pavlish of Laurel in 2018. Born and raised in Old Town, Maine, she met her husband, Andy, at the University of Maine in Orono and married in January 1970 in Old Town. They recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in January of this year. A breast cancer survivor of nearly 30 years, Carolyn was a prize-winning quilter and at one time served as the President of the Southern Comforters Quilting Guild in Bowie, MD. Many of her patterns featured cats, her favorite animal and pet. She was active within the St. Pius X Catholic parish in Bowie and served several years as an administrator for multiple doctors in the area. She was active for several years with the Bowie HS PTA, serving as President of that organization as well. Carolyn worked for over 10 years in the Membership Department at AMVETS National Headquarters in Lanham, working with veterans across the country. She was a loving mother and grandmother who most recently enjoyed hugging her two great-grandchildren. She was a resident of Bowie and Prince George's County since 1983. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Carolyn's memory to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.



