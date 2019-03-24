Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Sullivan. View Sign

Beloved mother and Annapolis icon Carolyn Sullivan died March 20, 2019. She was born in Northgate London in 1949, the only daughter of Creina and Norman Vines. In 1977 she was married to Neal Sullivan and followed her heart to the US to relocate in Odenton, MD. They moved to Annapolis in '79 where she founded her Public Relations business PR People. Through it, she made a profound difference in many people's lives, thoughtfully crafting marketing and press for many nonprofits and community organizations. She was founding member of the Conflict Resolution Center and the Annapolis Film Festival. She was an integral part of the Annapolis YWCA. She fiercely advocated for human rights and thoroughly enjoyed world travel. She is survived by her two daughters Kristen and Joanna Sullivan. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 30th 12pm at St. Anne's church. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to Anne Arundel Conflict Resolution Center, Annapolis Symphony, or the Lighthouse Shelter.

