On November 2, 2019, Carolyn T. Rogers, of Pasadena; devoted mother of Donald "Butch" Rogers Jr. (Suzanne), Veronica "Roni" Tate (John) and Jennifer "Jen" Berry; beloved grandmother of nine; cherished great-grandmother of 12; caring sister of Judith Coulburn; and dear mother-in-law of Tom Carter Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Catherine Kearney; sisters, Deanna Willet and Annie Shacka; daughter, Tracie Carter; and her son-in-law, Ken Berry. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019