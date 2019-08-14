Born Carolyn Eileen Grube on April 17, 1936 to the late Karl and Elizabeth Grube in Baltimore. She leaves behind her children Beth Simonds and her husband Jerry, Tom Walker, II and his wife Debbie Leister, Frank Walker and his wife Trish, grandchildren Carolyn Shank, Christopher Walker, Robert Simonds, great-grandchildren Gabriel Shank, and Cora Walker. Ms. Walker passed away on August 9, 2019 at Westminster Ridge Assisted Living. Visitation was held Tuesday, August 13, 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home. Funeral Service is Wednesday, August 14, 11am, at St. John Lutheran Church, 300 West Maple Rd. Linthicum, MD 21090. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to CancerCare, Attn: Gift Processing, 275 Seventh Avenue, Floor 22, New York, NY 10001, Carolyn Walker on memo line or at www.cancercare.org/donate
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019