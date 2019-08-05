Carolyn Woodie (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD
21043
(410)-465-2848
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home Inc.
4112 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21043
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant
Obituary
On Aug. 1, 2019, Carolyn Louise Woodie (nee Lippy), beloved wife of Paul E. Woodie Jr.; devoted mother of Joanne Carol Pasquarelli, and Daniel Paul Woodie (Heather); dear sister of Bruce Lippy and Doug Lippy; loving grandmother of Luke, Joel, and Anna Pasquarelli, and Ethan, Rebecca, Isaac, and Joshua Woodie. Family will receive friends at Harry H. Witzke's Family Funeral Home, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Thursday from 2–4 and 7–9 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at the Lutheran Village at Miller's Grant on Friday at 9:30 AM and at the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis later this fall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation (https://myasthenia.org/). Online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 5, 2019
