Service Information
John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis , MD 21401
(410)-263-4222
Service
4:00 PM
St. Mary's Parish
Annapolis , MD
Celebration of Life
Following Services
her home

Carroll Ann Dabney passed away on August 24, 2019. She was surrounded by her family . Born in Stoneham, Ma. to Frank and Mabel Dunn, she spent her childhood there along with her brother Steve and sister Mary. Moving to Maryland in her teens, she attended Bowie High School before attending The University of MD School of Dentistry. She received her degree in Dental Hygiene and began her profession in the DC metro area. In 1976 she married Richard Dabney and had one daughter Taylor Ward Dabney. Carroll worked as a dental hygienist for 30 years before retiring to devote her efforts to raising our daughter Taylor. Throughout her life she devoted much of her time to volunteering and fund raising for such groups as The Arthritis Foundation and The Ovarian . Carroll Ann's incredible energy, kindness and enthusiasm made her many friends and admirers. A wonderful wife and mother to her family, she always looked forward to entertaining her friends on the back porch for a crab feast. An avid traveler, she always loved seeing new places and experiencing fun customs. She is survived by her loving brother Steve and her Aunt Margaret and sister Mary. The family would like to thank Annapolis Hospice for kind and gentle care of Carroll Ann. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Ovarian . A mass will be held on Wednesday afternoon, September 4th at 4pm at St. Mary's Church in Annapolis, there will be a celebration of life at her home immediately afterward. Please contact the family for more details and visit

