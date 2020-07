Or Copy this URL to Share

Carroll Gray of Galesville Md. passed away on Sunday, July 12,2020. A public viewing will be held at Union Memorial United Methodist Church located at 3328 Davidsonville Rd, Davidsonville Md 21035 on Tuesday, July 21st from 9-11. Private Funeral and Interment to follow.



