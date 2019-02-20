Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carroll Hildebrand. View Sign

Carroll Gene Hildebrand passed away peacefully at his home in Annapolis on February 12, 2019 after a long illness, at the age of 88. He was born in Alexandria, Virginia in 1930, of parents Lloyd Delossen Hildebrand and Wilda Roberts Hildebrand. A graduate of Washington-Lee High School in Arlington, he began work at the Pentagon in the early days of computers (tabulator machines and keypunch cards). He enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and served stateside, continuing his training in computers and teaching classes as well. He had a long career with ARINC, first as an IBM Group Supervisor and later as Director of Data Processing. In 1965 when ARINC established its newest office, he brought his family to Annapolis. He was active in his community and served on the board of The Friends of Quiet Waters Park during its early years. He had a deep love of music, sang bass in several church choirs, enjoyed fishing and was an avid sports fan.Ca rroll is survived by his wife of over sixty years, Jacquelin Baber Hildebrand and their three sons - John of Oakland, California, David of Severna Park, and Mark of Annapolis, as well as grandchildren Alex, Sarah, Paul, Laura, and Tennessee, and great-grandchildren Lila and Simone. Carroll was preceded in death by his older brother Kenneth in 2004.A private gathering will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Hospice of the Chesapeake or a . Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 20, 2019

