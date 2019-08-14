Carroll J. Gerbig, 76, of Glen Burnie, passed away on August 9, 2019. Carroll was preceded in death by his wife, Kathryn M. Gerbig; step-son, Gregory M. Cooper; and brothers, Jack Gerbig, Robert Gerbig, Sr., and Eddie Gerbig. He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Andrea Barton Gurney (Donovan); grandchildren, Daniel B. Gurney and Adam C. Gurney; sister-in-law, Shirley Gerbig; nieces and nephews, Deborah Herold (Claudette), Linda Corbin (Greg), and Robert Gerbig, Jr. (Beverly); great-nieces and nephews, Amanda Sumpter, Jason Corbin, Robert Gerbig, III (Jessica), and Brent Gerbig (Jacki); and 8 great-great-nieces and nephews. A Gathering with Reflections will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy.) Glen Burnie on Sunday August 18th from 1-3PM. For more information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019