November 8, 1935 - February 25, 2020 Rod passed away in Windermere, FL with complications from Alzheimer's disease. He was 84. He was born in Washington, DC in 1935. He graduated from Northwestern High School in Hyattsville, MD class of '54. He joined the Air Force in 1955 with a tour of duty in Viet Nam in '69 and '70. He retired after 20 years as a Master Sergeant. He then worked in the family business, Acme Iron Works and also volunteered with the Anne Arundel Auxiliary police. He moved to Orlando in 2000 working for Walt Disney World security until 2013. He is survived by his wife Karen Owens Easterling, his children Cynthia Ruth Compher (Kevin), Cathleen Rose Walters (Karl), Carson Rick Easterling (Gail), and Charles Randy Easterling (fiance Tina Trabes), Step-children Christopher Owens (Blairlee), Katheryn Owens, and John Owens (Alejandra). He is also survived by grandchildren Kenneth and Zachary Compher, Christopher, Michael and Sara Walters, Carson and Colt Easterling, Brandon and Ally Easterling (their mother Wendy Easterling), Katheryn, Grace, and Jacob, Paul, and Jackson Walters, Camden, Logan and Jacob Compher and former spouse Ruth Milbourne Easterling. Memorial service will be held with full Military Honors on May 23, 2020 at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, FL 34734 from 12:00pm - 1:00pm Reception to follow.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 15, 2020
