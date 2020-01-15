Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Ann Thierer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born Catherine Ann Baltus on October 9, 1927 in Erie, Pennsylvania to George A. and Madlyn W. Baltus. Raised in Erie, Kay attended Mercyhurst Seminary and joined the Nurses Cadet Program at the end of WW II. She graduated from Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh and began her nursing career, a vocation that would stay with her her entire life. While studying surgical procedures at Yale Nursing, she met her husband of 34 years Kenneth E Thierer. They wed days prior to his Army enlistment training, and the adventure began. Over the next 21-years of military service, the couple raised 7 children, had assignments to Germany twice, including Berlin during the Berlin Wall crisis. Ken's service included two tours in SE Asia, leaving Kay to raise the kids in their Linthicum Heights home, where they attended St Philip Neri and Holy Trinity Schools, as well as Andover, Mt. St. Joseph and Archbishop Keogh High Schools. Kay pursued more nursing training, becoming an industrial nurse and audiologist. She worked as an industrial nurse for Nevamar, and Mack Trucks in Anne Arundel County. Following Ken's death in 1985, Kay traveled, and involved herself with the various support organizations including the American Red Cross, and the Counter Intelligence Corp, a group of retired and active counter intelligence servicemen and women. Kay knitted, as well as needlework and cross stitch and took up water colors. After residing in the same house for 52-years, Kay moved to Mercy Ridge in Timonium and settled in with her daughter for final days. Survivors include six children, Kenneth P. of Glen Burnie, Andrew P. of Ellicott City, George of Glen Burnie, Mary Catherine of Marriottsville, Barbara M. of Oliver Beach and James M. of Towson. Her second son, Mathew died in 2008. In addition, Kay leaves 15 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 AM on Monday, January 20 at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Maryland Association for Parkinson Support. PO Box 450 Brooklandville MD. 21022 or online at

