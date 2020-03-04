Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Anne Jerrell. View Sign Service Information Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin 108 William Street Berlin , MD 21811 (410)-641-2111 Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Gonce Funeral Home Riviera Beach , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Anne Jerrell, age 83, died on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Baltimore who spent most of her life as a resident of Pasadena, Maryland before moving to Ocean City, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late John Raymond Bahlman and Catherine Fischer Bahlman. She is survived by her beloved, George John Berglund, and children, Rachel Jerrell (Ena), Colette J Dodson (John Lanman), Arnold Jerrell (Julie) and daughter-in-law Christine Jerrell. She was preceded in death by her son Victor Jerrell and niece DeAnna Heagy. Also survived by her sister Olive Baillargeon (Roger) and niece Deborah Eren (Fer). Loving Grandmother (Omi) to Catherine Margaret Oltman, Nowell Jerrell Spindler (Chris), Jason Jerrell, Olivia Jerrell and Naomi Jerrell. Loving Great-Grandmother to Catherine Mae Oltman and Charlotte Spindler. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special Person to George's extended family. As an organ donor, the Jerrell family would like to acknowledge that Catherine gave the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to donate life. Catherine was a graduate of Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore. She had been employed as an elementary school teacher at St. Jane Frances School in Pasadena. She was a member of St. Jane Frances Catholic Church and St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, the Ocean City Marlin Club and the Ocean City Elks Club. As an artist, she enjoyed painting, working with stained glass and crocheting. On Saturday, March 7, 2020 a memorial gathering will be held from 9:00 –10:30am at Gonce Funeral Home in Riviera Beach followed by a mass at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Hospice of Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland.

Catherine Anne Jerrell, age 83, died on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. She was born in Baltimore who spent most of her life as a resident of Pasadena, Maryland before moving to Ocean City, Maryland. She was the daughter of the late John Raymond Bahlman and Catherine Fischer Bahlman. She is survived by her beloved, George John Berglund, and children, Rachel Jerrell (Ena), Colette J Dodson (John Lanman), Arnold Jerrell (Julie) and daughter-in-law Christine Jerrell. She was preceded in death by her son Victor Jerrell and niece DeAnna Heagy. Also survived by her sister Olive Baillargeon (Roger) and niece Deborah Eren (Fer). Loving Grandmother (Omi) to Catherine Margaret Oltman, Nowell Jerrell Spindler (Chris), Jason Jerrell, Olivia Jerrell and Naomi Jerrell. Loving Great-Grandmother to Catherine Mae Oltman and Charlotte Spindler. Loving Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Special Person to George's extended family. As an organ donor, the Jerrell family would like to acknowledge that Catherine gave the most precious gift anyone could give; the gift to donate life. Catherine was a graduate of Institute of Notre Dame in Baltimore. She had been employed as an elementary school teacher at St. Jane Frances School in Pasadena. She was a member of St. Jane Frances Catholic Church and St. Luke Catholic Church in Ocean City, the Ocean City Marlin Club and the Ocean City Elks Club. As an artist, she enjoyed painting, working with stained glass and crocheting. On Saturday, March 7, 2020 a memorial gathering will be held from 9:00 –10:30am at Gonce Funeral Home in Riviera Beach followed by a mass at St. Jane Frances Catholic Church at 11am. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to Hospice of Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin, Maryland. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close