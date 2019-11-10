Catherine Cammer, age 61, passed away on November 7, 2019 after a five-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. She was born in Chicago, Illinois to the late Rita V. and Edward L. Cammer, Sr. Cathie graduated from Andover High School in 1976 and resided in Linthicum Heights, MD. She was employed with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the past 41 years. She was a faithful follower in the Catholic church. A cheerleader for the Baltimore Colts for a season, Cathie enjoyed dancing throughout her youth. She is survived by her sister, Arlene Kolb (Joseph) and her brother, Edward L. Cammer, Jr. She was the loving aunt to Karen Kulp (Carl), Heather Adamson (J.D.). Brittany Mills (Jayson), Alexis Kolb, Kaitlyn Cammer, Lauren Cammer, Claire Cammer and great aunt to Carl Kulp, Jr., Garrett Kulp, Hailey Adamson, Chelsea Adamson, Madyson Cox, Jonathan Mills and Aiden Mills. Friends and invited to celebrate Cathie's life on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 from 7 to 9 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122. On line condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 10, 2019