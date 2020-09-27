1/1
Catherine Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Catherine Evangeline Carroll, 70 passed away peacefully September 18, 2020. Loving mother of Yolanda Wilkins (Roy) and grandmother of Diamond Battle-Carroll. Father Jesse Robinson, brother Jesse Robinson (Rhonda), sister Alice Tongue (Robert). Uncle Clifton Sharps, Aunts Elizabeth Brewer and Pricilla Thompson, devoted niece Essie Wall, long time close friend Gerrie Bailey and a host of other family and friends. Catherine retired from the State of Maryland, Crownsville Hospital Center. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Catherine's life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with a viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. at the Church of God, 1228 Mt. Zion Marlboro Rd, Lothian, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of God
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church of God
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved