Catherine Carroll

Catherine Evangeline Carroll, 70 passed away peacefully September 18, 2020. Loving mother of Yolanda Wilkins (Roy) and grandmother of Diamond Battle-Carroll. Father Jesse Robinson, brother Jesse Robinson (Rhonda), sister Alice Tongue (Robert). Uncle Clifton Sharps, Aunts Elizabeth Brewer and Pricilla Thompson, devoted niece Essie Wall, long time close friend Gerrie Bailey and a host of other family and friends. Catherine retired from the State of Maryland, Crownsville Hospital Center. Family and Friends are invited to celebrate Catherine's life on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 with a viewing at 10 a.m. and funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. at the Church of God, 1228 Mt. Zion Marlboro Rd, Lothian, MD.



