Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 (410)-956-4488 Viewing 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory 2973 Solomons Island Road Edgewater , MD 21037 View Map Graveside service 10:00 AM Lakemont Memorial Gardens 900 W. Central Ave. Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Catherine Louise Chisholm, "Cathy", devoted wife and loving mother of two, passed away peacefully in her Davidsonville home on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at the age of 71. Born on May 29th, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Joseph Patrick and Voncille Dwyer (née Lynch), Cathy was the third of five children and the only daughter. She is a 1966 graduate of Bladensburg High School, where she met her first love and future husband, John Andrew "Andy" Chisholm of Inverness, Scotland, whom she married on March 1st, 1969. Following her father's footsteps into government service, Cathy worked for 13 years as a civil servant in the Administrative Office of the U.S. Supreme Court before devoting herself full-time to raising her children. Never content while idle, she labored tirelessly behind the scenes to propel her husband's business success and made many sacrifices to ensure her children had the best educational opportunities. Cathy was passionate about interior design, had a keen eye for fashion, dedicated herself to the loving care of her schnauzers and Australian shepherd, and was an avid lifelong consumer of literature. She keenly understood the power of the written word, cultivated a sharp, acerbic wit, and bravely confronted life's inevitable challenges (frequently by way of that wit). A self-taught chef and discerning gourmand, Cathy's culinary skills were worthy of James Beard recognition though she'd likely modestly decline the award if offered. She is preceded in death by her parents, oldest brother Joseph, and younger brother, Daniel, and is survived by her husband Andrew of 50 years and two children, Cristine and Joshua. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 10 am at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the D.C. Preservation League (

Catherine Louise Chisholm, "Cathy", devoted wife and loving mother of two, passed away peacefully in her Davidsonville home on Wednesday, September 4th, 2019 at the age of 71. Born on May 29th, 1948 in Washington, D.C. to Joseph Patrick and Voncille Dwyer (née Lynch), Cathy was the third of five children and the only daughter. She is a 1966 graduate of Bladensburg High School, where she met her first love and future husband, John Andrew "Andy" Chisholm of Inverness, Scotland, whom she married on March 1st, 1969. Following her father's footsteps into government service, Cathy worked for 13 years as a civil servant in the Administrative Office of the U.S. Supreme Court before devoting herself full-time to raising her children. Never content while idle, she labored tirelessly behind the scenes to propel her husband's business success and made many sacrifices to ensure her children had the best educational opportunities. Cathy was passionate about interior design, had a keen eye for fashion, dedicated herself to the loving care of her schnauzers and Australian shepherd, and was an avid lifelong consumer of literature. She keenly understood the power of the written word, cultivated a sharp, acerbic wit, and bravely confronted life's inevitable challenges (frequently by way of that wit). A self-taught chef and discerning gourmand, Cathy's culinary skills were worthy of James Beard recognition though she'd likely modestly decline the award if offered. She is preceded in death by her parents, oldest brother Joseph, and younger brother, Daniel, and is survived by her husband Andrew of 50 years and two children, Cristine and Joshua. A viewing will be held on Sunday, September 8th, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD. A graveside service will be held on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 10 am at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W. Central Ave., Davidsonville, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the D.C. Preservation League ( dcpreservation.org ). Condolences may be made at: Published in The Capital Gazette on Sept. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close