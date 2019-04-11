Catherine E. Plews (nee Pumphrey) of Largo Florida formerly of Pasadena Maryland, passed away peacefully on April 9th, 2019. She was surrounded by family and is now in the arms of Jesus. She was born in Pittsburgh, Pa on September 20, 1925. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Albert Plews and 2 sons, Albert Wayne Plews and Randy Duane Plews. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Doris Eyring, children Sharon Gastiger (late Charles Gastiger), Joyce Scott (Gary Scott), Jeanne Belicka (David Belicka), Faith Airey (Jay Airey), Michael Plews (Cherie Plews).she is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 4 great great-grandchildren. Her nephew Rev. Timothy Eyring will be officiating her service at noon on Monday April 15th, 2019. Friends and family may call on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home in Glen Burnie, MD from 10 am to 12. Service will be at Kirkley's beginning at noon. Internment to follow service in Meadowridge Memorial Park.
Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home
421 Crain Highway, S.E.
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-2200
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2019