Catherine Elizabeth Mediate Divens' life was a love story. When life is grounded in love, the rest is a matter of framing. Catherine framed her life in contentment, rolling through the joys and sorrows, setbacks, and surprises that life brought her. Catherine lived a life of care and contentment from maintaining and mending; planting and pruning; stitching and starching; marinating and rising; balancing and managing; listening and advising. Too often, this maintenance of plants and people; pets and copper pots is overlooked. But the contentment that came from caring for what life gave her illuminated Catherine. Born May 17, 1932 in Wall, Pennsylvania, the youngest daughter of Santo Antonio and Elena Catone Mediate, Catherine came into a community of Southern Italians, Slovaks, Scots, and Swedes who found themselves transplanted to Western Pennsylvania. Sundays were spent at mass, surrounded by big families and homemade pasta. "My father was always the sharpest dressed, everyone knew him because of his straw hat and suit, and he grew the best tomatoes," she recounted. From this small community, she was grounded in friendship. One of her best friends, Shirley, would one day be her sister-in-law. Her brother Frank's pal, Art Divens, would be the love of her life. Art was a submariner in the Navy serving in the Pacific during World War II and eventually made it a career commitment, introducing Catherine to a world of travel and discovery. What came next was a shared life of trust, admiration, closeness and distance as Art and Catherine moved across the country and traveled the world. The two never left one another's side when they were in the same place, though often Art's job took him away. Catherine quickly learned the importance of growing friendships wherever she landed. Inviting neighbors over for food and conversation. The communities she grew supported her when her Art was away. Catherine gave birth to Cynthia Marie, and later Arthur "Buddy" William. Long before blogging and Facebook posts, as a young Navy spouse, far from her family, she looked to books and neighborly advice to understand the ins and outs of creating a transient home and raising a family. Her ravenous appetite for new recipes, cleaning tips, and origin stories made her the family encyclopedia and historian. She had a knack for knowing the difference between what she could and could not control. Criss-crossing the country as a Navy family, Catherine and Art eventually settled down in Berrrywood in Severna Park. Finally able to establish a home for the long haul, Catherine quickly formed a network based on her interests; a member of the Berrywood Garden Club; St John's Parish; serving as a 'band parent' at Severna Park High School and especially her dedicated work on behalf of the Submarine Veterans of WWII. She co-authored and published a cookbook, bringing her conversational recipes into print for posterity. She and Art watched their teenagers grow into adults, as Cynthia followed her father's legacy into the Navy, serving as a nurse and Buddy into a career of building ships for the Navy. A talented seamstress, she designed and stitched white silk, satin, and lace wedding gowns, Christening gowns, and First Communion dresses. She pulled all-nighters on road trips to help her kids move or finish her granddaughters' prom dresses. Catherine's commitment to her children and grandchildren allowed them to pursue their dreams. From epidemiology to engineering; winemaking to cupcake baking; tugboat driving to education; and nursing to academia, the love she planted grew a thriving family tree. She loved and was loved by Art, and they were married for nearly 60 years before he passed away. And crucially, she knew she was loved. She understood the rarity of understanding and being understood by another. She knew what it meant to spend a lifetime adoring and being adored; fighting and patching things up. She knew that love is maintenance and care, and a bit of luck in finding the person who is up to the challenge. Her final months were defined by her family's commitment to showing her love by this definition. Her daughter Cindy (Sweeney), a retired Navy nurse and full-time nursing advocate and educator, managed care that brought her comfort and peace. Her son Bud, a successful business owner and shipbuilder, shared stories and serenaded her on the guitar, playing her and Art's song, Red Sails in the Sunset as she drifted away. Joan Acurio Divens and Bob Sweeney supported their respective spouses, Bud and Cindy, keeping friends and family updated. Her grandchildren, Cori Sweeney Phillips (Jon), Katie Sweeney Wilson (Rob), Alison Divens O'Connor (Chris), Laura Divens Zambrano (Dan), Rob Sweeney, Christine Sweeney, and Molly Divens Hasslinger (Garrett), and seven great-grandchildren, Daniel, Clark, Lucy, Leo, Poppy, Ethan, and Cressa flew in and out from across the world to be with her when they could, and video-calling with her when they couldn't. Catherine was a conversationalist. She was the person you wanted to sit next to in a room full of strangers. She always had the intel and a story to tell. Rarely was there an awkward silence if you sat next to Catherine. Every now and then, while sitting with her when there was a pause, shaking her head with her broad smile, she'd say "All you kids. How'd I get to be so lucky?" A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday August 21, 2020 at 10:30am at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church 689 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery is planned for the future as is a celebration of her life a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St Jude www.stjude.org
or Hospice of the Chesapeake, www.hospicecheasapeake.org
Online condolences may be made at www.barrancofuneralhome.com