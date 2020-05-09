Catherine Rose Hrybyk, 'Kate', age 99, of Linthicum, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 at Sr. Elizabeth Rehabilitation & Nursing Center. Kate was preceded in death by her husband Bill, son Richard, brothers Conrad and Robert Austermehle. She is survived by her sister Helen Dykhoff (Ed) and brother William Austermehle (Joan) and four of her children: Michael (Karen Buxton), Bill (Gina), Stephen (Beth), Mary Pat (Gary Keith), and daughter-in-law Susan. She also has ten lovely and adoring grandchildren: Anna (Kasey Mitchell), Laurent (Judy), Danny, William Leo (Kerry), Rosalie Bacon (Kyle), Edward, Kemelia Mileaf (Derek), Katherine, Alexander (Lindsay), and Jonathan (Rosalie), as well as 11 great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store