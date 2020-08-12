Catherine J. Marshall, 100, of Crownsville, Maryland passed away on August 7, 2020 surrounded by her family. Catherine was born on February 12, 1920 in Baltimore to the late James and Anna Dorman. During WWII she received her Marine Electricians Licenses and supervised a group of women electricians. Catherine also worked on a 90 acre farm and was an analyst for NSA. She joined the Episcopal church in 1942 and became active in the Woman's Guild. She was a member of the Odenton Eastern Star #29, and was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She loved children and even fostered several children along with her own. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Korbach, Sr. and Eugene Marshall, Sr.; her children, Henry Korbach, Jr., Kathy Huggins and David Korbach. Catherine is survived by four children, Patricia Sanborn, Anna Bridges, Darlene Korbach-Picard and Donald Korbach; her step-children, Eugene, Annie, Valerie, Brigitte and Edie Marshall and families. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchidlren, 18 great great-grandchildren and one great great great-grandchild. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Celebration Center, 206 Crain Highway S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 on Thursday, Aug. 13th from 6-8 pm and Friday, Aug. 14th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15th at 10 AM in the funeral home chapel. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. Contributions may be made in Mrs. Marshall's name to St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1110 St. Stephen's Church Road, Crownsville, MD 21032. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home and Celebration Center at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home.