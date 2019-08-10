Catherine L. Rutkowski

Obituary
On August 7, 2019 Catherine L. Rutkowski. Beloved wife of Edward A. Rutkowski. Loving mother of Catherine DeCata and her husband Stephen, Kurt, Mark and the late Brian Rutkowski. Cherished grandmother of Amy O'Donnell, Matthew DeCata and Michael Rutkowski. Great grandmother of Ashlynn, Keegan, Grayson and Brayden O'Donnell. Dear sister of Myrna Guldan. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 169 Riviera Dr. on Monday from 11:00 am till 1:00 pm at which time services will be held. Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery. goncefuneralservice.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Aug. 10, 2019
