Service Information Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 (410)-766-2200 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 Calling hours 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home 421 Crain Highway, S.E. Glen Burnie , MD 21061 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Philip Neri Church 6405 S Orchard Rd Linthicum Heights , MD

Mrs. Catherine Rose (Perrelli Citroni) Bragg was born in Cosenza, Italy on Feb. 25, 1928 to the late Frank and Mary Perrelli, moving to the U.S. with her parents at the age of seven. Catherine graduated from Seton High School and the University of Maryland Dental School. She later married Mr. Armand J. "Elmer" Citroni in 1947 and together they opened Citroni's Food Market. Catherine later worked as a dental assistant in her brother, Albert Perrelli's dental practice. Catherine was an active member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, a member of the Linthicum Women's Club, Toastmaster's, a Seton Alumni, and volunteered at the White House. Full of life, Catherine enjoyed playing the piano, dancing, travelling, and having family parties. She always had a cake on hand for funerals, as she would say "You never know when someone's gonna die". Catherine passed away peacefully at Inspirations Memory Care in Linthicum on Sept. 9, 2019. In addition to her parents and first husband, she was predeceased by her second husband Mr. Calvin E. Bragg, brother Albert Perrelli, and sister Frances Perrelli. Those left to cherish her memory are her son Adrian F. Citroni and wife Linda, son Armand A. Citroni and wife Judy, step-children Karen Hoskins and husband Phil, Bruce Bragg and wife Debbie and Robert Bragg and wife Sheila, brother Robert Perrelli, 16 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Her love will live on in all who knew her. Friends may call on the family Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM at the family owned Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy. S.E., Glen Burnie, MD 21061. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Philip Neri Church, 6405 S Orchard Rd, Linthicum Heights, MD 21090. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Philip Neri "Restoring Gods House" or the of Maryland.

