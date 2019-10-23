Cathy Lee Myers-Szczepanik, 61, of Chestertown and Queenstown, passed away at her sister-in-law's home on October 21, 2019 after a courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born in Annapolis to the late Donald and Betty Myers. She worked in the Capital at the US Senate building for Congress for over 30 years, retiring in 2014. Cathy was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Chestertown. She loved German Shepherds and watching the ocean waves. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Szczepanik; niece, Melissa Wee; father-in-law, John Szczepanik Jr.; and her brothers-in-law, James, Richard and John Szczepanik III. Cathy is survived by her loving sister, Christina Lobos; beloved sisters-in-law, Debbie Ikerd (Charles) and Joann Cook (John); dear mother-in-law, Teruko Szczepanik; dear aunts, Anna Louise Berhle, Margaret Lee Benson and Audrey Ernest; dear uncle, Jimmy Benson; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, Glen Burnie, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM on Friday, Oct. 25th. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, 11 AM, in the funeral home chapel. Interment St. Stanislaus Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 23, 2019