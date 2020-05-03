CDR. Ray W. Dove
CDR. Ray W. Dove, Jr. USN retired, of Edgewater, MD passed away peacefully in his home on April 23, 2020. He was at 86. Born in Columbus, OH, he was the son of Ray W. Dove and Clarice Inell Lightfoot. He was preceded in death by both his loving wife, Patricia Ann Callahan who passed away February 25, 2003 and daughter, Dawn D. Hamberry who passed away August 3, 2019. After graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1957, he continued to serve active duty until retiring from the Navy in 1978. After retiring from the Navy, he was employed as an accountant for Anne Arundel County Government for 14 years before retiring in 1994. He was a life member of the U.S. Naval Academy Alumni Association, member of the USNA officers and Faculty Club and Elks Lodge 622 Annapolis, Md. He is survived by a sister, Sara Ann Newby of Deltona, FL, a brother Edgar Lee Dove of Colorado Springs, CO., and 2 loving and devoted children; Debra D. Maloney (Michael) of Chestertown, MD and Ray "Woody" Dove III (Frostee) of Arnold, MD. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren; Eric Wright of Halethorpe, MD; Katie Wright of Chestertown, MD; Chelsea Dove of Annapolis, MD; Kayla Hamberry of Houston, TX; Brady Dove (Emily) of Virginia Beach, VA; and Hailey Force (Tyler) of Arnold, MD. No public services or memorials will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Arnold, MD 21012. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com

Published in The Capital Gazette on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
